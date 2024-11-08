I’ll Spend My Time Doing Research In EFCC Custody – Obaseki

Share

The outgoing Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki on Thursday said he has been pre-informed that the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will come for him as his tenure elapses next week.

Speaking during the EdoBEST National Results-Sharing Session, Obaseki said he would spend his time in EFCC custody doing some research.

He, however, added that he has left a legacy in the state since he took over the mantle of leadership of the State since 2016.

READ ALSO

New Telegraph reports that Obaseki will be handing over to Monday Okpebholo of the All Progress Congress (APC) on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

Obaseki said he is being chased by a cruel and wicked opposition in the state, adding that he would gladly hand himself over to the anti-graft agency (EFCC) when the operatives come calling.

“I hear that the EFCC will pick me up next week after my tenure. Wherever they keep me, I’ll spend time doing research.”

“There are many things we have done that can be described as legacy projects.

“I believe in Edo state. One of the things that will last for a very long time to come is the fact that we were able to focus on Edo people and the things that matter to them, reform and implement those things.”

“Why should I have fears? I just focused on what I believe in and today, you can see what has been achieved. What happens after that is not up to me,”

“They can continue with their political witch-hunt and do all they can to hurt me, that’s their problem.

“I’m not afraid, I’m not worried. They have written all sorts of silly petitions against me and that’s part of the challenge.

“In fact, I can even hand myself over to (EFCC) and if they call me, I don’t have anything to hide.” he noted.

Share

Please follow and like us: