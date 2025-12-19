I Have Not Joined APC – Bafarawa 

The former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has denied joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

News reports have been making the rounds that Bafarawa, who, in January this year, resigned from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has formally joined the APC.

But in a statement made available to newsmen, Bafarawa denied joining the APC, pointing out that such speculation is only the figment of the imagination of those behind it. He also described it as the handiwork of mischief makers.

The statement reads: “My attention has been drawn to the story making the rounds in the social media that I, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, have joined the All Progressives Congress.

“When I came across this mischievous piece of information, my initial reaction was to ignore and dismiss it as one of the junk stories that a section of social media is known for.

“But realising that falsehood, when it enjoys a full reign without rebuttal, could wear the toga of truth, I decided to set the records straight for the sake of truth and for posterity.

“Let me state, without equivocation, that I have not joined the APC and have no intention of joining the party whatsoever. I also have no intention of joining any other political party.

“It would be recalled that I, on the 8th of January, 2025, resigned my membership of the PDP. I did not just leave the former ruling party; I declared then that my decision was informed by my commitment to a new chapter of service, which focuses on uplifting humanity through youth empowerment.

“I did emphasise then that the youth empowerment scheme is a movement which seeks to inspire, empower and transform the lives of our young ones who are the bedrock of our country’s future.

“To ensure that there is no conflict of interest in my pursuit and discharge of this lofty objective, I considered it imperative to withdraw from any form of political affiliation.

“Let me restate, for the avoidance of doubt, that nothing has changed. I remain committed to the task of creating avenues for youth empowerment, fostering innovation and promoting values that build a prosperous future for all.

“Perhaps, what is being misconstrued in some quarters as my belongingness to the APC is the fact that my erstwhile supporters have joined the political party.

“The point must be made that my supporters, whether young or old, still have the right of freedom of association. My decision to withdraw from partisan politics is strictly mine, not theirs. If

“I am tired and retired; they are neither tired nor retired. They are therefore free to join any political party or association, just as a good number of them have now joined the APC. But it is important to note that my supporters did not join the APC for the sake of it.

“Their action is driven by the good works of the governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, especially in the area of security. Their support for and collaboration with the governor will promote peace.

“As a peace-loving man, I stand for any action that promotes peace. I therefore support their move.

“For those who do not know, I was a founding member of the APC but had to quit the party at its very early stages owing to some irreconcilable differences that crept in at that time.

“In fact, I find it laughable that I am being associated with a political party whose meetings I have never attended. How can I be a member of APC without attending its meetings? The story reads very much like the handiwork of mischief makers.

“Having made these clarifications, I call on members of the public to disregard the falsehood that I have joined the APC. The story is false, unfounded and malicious. There is no iota of truth in it whatsoever.”