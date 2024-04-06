I have drug that can cure TB, prostate cancer –Prof. Ezeibe

Maduike Ezeibe, a Professor of Veterinary Medicine and Clinical Virology at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umuahia, Abia State, was widely reported developing a drug that eliminated HIV, the deadly virus in some patients. He told Isioma Madike, in this interview that the drug, which was produced with Aluminium Magnesium Silicate, had the clinical ability to also cure cancer cells and enlarged prostate cells. Excerpts:

How did you come about the Aluminum magnesium silicate (AMS)-brand, named Medicinal synthetic Aluminium Magnesium silicate (MSAMS)?

There is a solid mineral called Aluminum magnesium silicate (AMS) which is a WHO approved medicine used in treating gastroenteritis (stomach upset). It is in literature that molecules of AMS consist of nanoparticles (0.96 nm) which have positively and negatively charged ends. Literature also has it that viruses (5 nm or bigger) are either positively charged or negatively charged and that abnormal cells (cancer cells, enlarged prostate cells and infected cells) are negatively charged with normal cells remaining neutral (without charges). Features of disease-agents (pathogens) which normal cells do not have or need (biomedical markers) are essential for drug development because if drugs are designed to inhibit features pathogens share with normal cells such drugs end up having serious side effects. That is the reason “Chemos” being used for treating cancers and other tumors shorten life instead of saving life. Since the world has published that electrical charges are on viruses and tumors (including cancers) the only contribution I made as a scientist is to reason that opposite charges electrostatic attraction would be a treatment-mechanism for viral diseases and tumors (cancers). All that was needed were medicines that have charges opposite electrical charge of pathogens of interest. Luckily, AMS has the two charges and is smaller than any virus meaning that it will reach any virus-infected cell to avoid “sanctuary cells” phenomenon. So, it can take care of any viral disease and any abnormal cell disease. AMS is also approved as a pharmaceutical stabilising agent. Stabilising medicines protects them from being rapidly metabolised so that they remain at high concentrations for longer periods. When medicines stay longer at high concentrations, their efficacies improve. With improved efficacies, lower doses achieve desired effects. Using lower doses for treatments reduces side effects of medicines. Reducing side effects of medicines makes immune responses of patients improve. Improving efficacies of drugs with AMS and improving immunity of patients by using lower doses of drugs to achieve effective treatments lead to complete clearance of microbial infections so that none remains to become antimicrobial resistant infection (AMR). So, we (Nigerians) came up with the hypothesis that AMS could cure four major global health challenges (Viral diseases, Cancers, other tumors and AMR). We needed to test the hypothesis but Nigeria does not have AMS as a natural mineral resource. Thank God, we have Aluminum silicate (AS) and Magnesium silicate (MS) which are also WHO-approved medicines (for gastroenteritis). Search of chemistry books showed from chemical formulae of AMS, AS and MS that we could get AMS from the medicines we have (AS and MS). So, we formulated one volume of AS and three volumes of MS to get two volumes of an AMS-brand and named it Medicinal synthetic Aluminium Magnesium silicate (MSAMS). To protect our invention, we expressed the formula as an equation. The next challenge was that both AMS, AS and MS do not function systemically (reaching all organs/tissues) because they are not absorbable and so cannot get into blood-circulation. We went back to literature and found that simple sugars carry electrically charged particles across mucous membranes into blood by a principle called Active transport. We then added Dextrose monohydrate to MSAMS.

Has the medicine passed through medical tests?

Yes. Recall that Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) Lagos, told the press that the government asked them to test my claims and that they were testing the MSAMS. I worked with them for five months and the results they submitted to me from three HIV/ AIDS patients showed that the medicine had reduced their viral loads by over 60 per cent. At that rate the patients were already heading towards recovery. I published the results and the world is still making references to that marvel from Nigeria but NIMR is yet to announce the outcome of their trial apart from confirming that the drug is safe. There was also a committee of ministries of Health and Science &Technology that investigated my claims in 2017. At the end, they wrote to me to continue the research and promised to give me financial support which they have not. On my own, I submitted the claims to investigation by competing in tertiary institutions’ category of Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation exhibitions in 2020, 2021 and 2022 and for the three years, I was declared best scientist in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Can you be specific on diseases the medicine can cure?

MSAMS cures any disease caused by electrically charged agents (viruses and abnormal cells) but as a stabilising agent, it also improves efficacies of other drugs leading to prevention and cure of antimicrobial resistant infections.

Are there proofs for your claims?

First and most important proof of scientific invention is the explanation of mechanisms of actions based on literature. That is why I have gone this far to link my hypothesis and results to literature. We have many cases of patients of HIV/ AIDS, COVID-19, Hepatitis B&C, Prostate cancer/ enlargement etc who have recovered following treatment with MSAMS. That the Federal Government of Nigeria has granted seven patents based on the claims while two Nigerian universities (University of Nigeria Nsukka and Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike) have awarded nine PG-degrees based on them are also proof of the efficacies. For the PG-degrees the claims were scrutinised at the Departments, Faculties or Colleges, PG-boards, University Senates and by External examiners. With nine external examiners and two universities you can see that Nigerian universities have approved the claims. We also have many international conferences and journal publications. You can Google to see them. That means that the world agrees with our results but no other country will defend and advertise such inventions for another country. Nigeria has to defend it if we want to reap the economic and diplomatic benefits.

Is it true that you said your medicine can cure King Charles of England’s ailment?

MSAMS cures prostate cancer/prostate enlargement by mopping the abnormal cells with opposite charges electrostatic attraction just the same way it mops viruses. Prostate patients recover much faster than HIV/AIDS patients. Why then should we keep quiet and allow the King to die? He doesn’t need to come to Nigeria. We are ready to send the medicine to him so that his doctors administer the treatment and monitor him.

What of TB?

TB is a bacterial disease. There are medicines that can cure it. MSAMS may improve efficacies of those medicines for better results but we have not tested it.

What else can you say about your medicine, MSAMS ?

MSAMS is not just a medicine but also a pharmaceutical raw material which companies would be buying to improve efficacies of their drugs. So, the invention has great economic potential for Nigeria.