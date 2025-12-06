I Have Confidence In ADC, Mark’s Leadership – Obi

Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi, has described as “malicious”, the interview he purportedly granted where he reportedly made some remarks against the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its leadership.

Obi in a statement by the spokesperson of Peter Obi Media Office (POMR), Ibrahim Umar on Friday, expressed confidence in the ADC under the leadership of former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark.

According to the statement as obtained by Saturday Telegraph yesterday, “The narrative claiming that Peter Obi made statements ‘against’ the ADC is directly at odds with his documented actions and public statements, which emphasise cooperation and partnership with any group aiming to strengthen our democracy and create the Nigeria of our dreams.”

It noted that in his recent public engagements, Obi consistently highlighted the importance of unity in addressing poor governance and economic hardship in the country.

“His primary focus is on forming a coalition to combat hunger and bad governance,” the POMR stated.

It urged the members of public, particularly the leadership of the ADC, to regard these publications as fake news and recognise them as the work of political hirelings intent on distorting facts and distracting the opposition from the vital goal of ending bad governance.