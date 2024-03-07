New Telegraph

I Have Been Married Since 2020– Kizz Daniels

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has made a shocking revelation about his marriage status.

According to the ‘Twe Twe’ crooner, he has been married since year 2020.

New Telegraph reports that the singer, made this known during a banter with an X user who was making sexual advances at him.

Although the’ Twe Twe’ crooner did not reveal the identity of his wife, he affirmed that his marriage would last.

He added that his wife hails partly from Warri and Igbo, wakes up around 4:30 to prepare breakfast and tolerate all his bad habits.

