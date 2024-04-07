I have ability to fit into any role, character, says Wasila Coded

Yoruba Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Adebimpe Akintunde, also known as Wasila Coded, has spoken about her love for playing the role of a tout in movies. The actress noted that the tout character had become her trademark over the years. She disclosed these in an interview recently where she also spoke about her range and ability to fit into any character. “Many people know me as Wasila Coded, because of the character of a tout I played bearing that name. However, people also know me for playing other characters too,” she said. The Nollywood star said some of her fans were surprised to see her play an emotional character in one of her movies.

“I acted an emotional character in my movie, ‘Lehin Okunkun’. Some of my fans could not believe I could act that kind of character. But, as an actress, I can play all kind of roles, though I like the fact that I have a trademark. Quite a number of actors play the role of touts, but people often say I can do it better,” Akintunde explained. Speaking on required changes in Nollywood, the actress advocated for more unity among actors in order to harness all the available talents for the betterment of the industry “We have brilliant actors in Nollywood. What we need is for more of us to be united. If there is more unity and love, I believe the industry will be the better for it,” she added