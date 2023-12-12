I Hate Facing Camera, Faking Smile – BBNaija’s Bella

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Bella Okagbue has revealed that she is under pressure to socialise and maintain her relevance in the entertainment industry.

She claimed she doesn’t have a social anxiety disorder because she doesn’t “care about being judged by others but I hate being watched.”

According to her, she just wants her work to speak for her, to be happy and rich but hates socialising.

Taking to her X handle, Bella wrote, “I hate crowds, I hate facing cameras and faking a smile, I dislike socialising. I don’t have social anxiety disorder cause I don’t care about being judged by others but I hate being watched.

“Everyone around me wants me to keep making appearances and try to stay relevant but I really don’t care. I just want my work to speak for me, be happy and rich. What do I do?”