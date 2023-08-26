New Telegraph

August 26, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 26, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Showbiz
  3. I Had Revelations…

I Had Revelations About Becoming A Gospel Singer Even as a Muslim –Yetunde Obanla

Music has continued to be one of Nigeria’s biggest exports, because of younger people have not relented in pursuing their talent in music. Yetunde Obanla, is a fast-rising gospel artiste, whose fans have described as a bundle of talent, Minister of God for over two decades, Graduate of History & International Relations from Lagos State University hails from Ogun State Nigeria.

In a recent chat with media, Yetunde said her journey into becoming a gospel singer was an act of God. “My love for God and a revelation showed to me even when I was still a Mus- lim made me pursue a career in gospel music. I never planned to be one because what I studied in university is totally different from what I’m doing right now.

But one thing I know about God is what He wants to do, He will do it regardless of what or who you are. Like I said, my love for God made me to be passionate about music,” she said. Speaking about what sets her apart from other gospel artistes in Nigeria, she explained that she is a versatile Gospel Minister.

“I don’t see where I can’t Minister regardless of the language because I don’t only sing in Yoruba…I try my best to sing in other languages too and that sets me apart from any artiste.”

Read Previous

Ooni Congratulates Olajide John On Emergence as CCA Chairman
Read Next

Odusanwo to Ade-John: Reposition Tourism Ministry to Offer Purposeful Leadership