I Had Revelations About Becoming A Gospel Singer Even as a Muslim –Yetunde Obanla

Music has continued to be one of Nigeria’s biggest exports, because of younger people have not relented in pursuing their talent in music. Yetunde Obanla, is a fast-rising gospel artiste, whose fans have described as a bundle of talent, Minister of God for over two decades, Graduate of History & International Relations from Lagos State University hails from Ogun State Nigeria.

In a recent chat with media, Yetunde said her journey into becoming a gospel singer was an act of God. “My love for God and a revelation showed to me even when I was still a Mus- lim made me pursue a career in gospel music. I never planned to be one because what I studied in university is totally different from what I’m doing right now.

But one thing I know about God is what He wants to do, He will do it regardless of what or who you are. Like I said, my love for God made me to be passionate about music,” she said. Speaking about what sets her apart from other gospel artistes in Nigeria, she explained that she is a versatile Gospel Minister.

“I don’t see where I can’t Minister regardless of the language because I don’t only sing in Yoruba…I try my best to sing in other languages too and that sets me apart from any artiste.”