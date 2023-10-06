I Had No Strategy Coming to BBNaija, Says Ilebaye

In a grand finale that left fans at the edge of their seats, the first season of Big Brother Naija All-Stars concluded on Sunday night, October 1, 2023, with Ilebaye Precious Odiniya, popularly known as the Gen Z baddie, claiming a remarkable victory.

This win marks a historic moment in the reality show’s legacy, as Ilebaye emerged triumphant amidst stiff competition, capturing the hearts of viewers across the nation. She was also a part of the show’s first-ever all-female top-3 and the first top-3 with only a single gender in the show’s history.

Ilebaye’s win was also the closest the show has recorded in years, as fans couldn’t tell which of the top-3 ladies would get the win as they headed into the final live show. The ladies had the closest poll records with Ilebaye getting 30.08% of votes, Mercy Eke, the runner-up, had 23.84%, while CeeC, who came in third, had 23.41% of total finale votes.

The eighth season of Big Brother Naija, aptly tagged “All Stars,” witnessed an intense 70-day journey that came to a climactic close, culminating in Ilebaye’s well-deserved win. The finale saw her outshine the competition, leaving former winner Mercy Eke and former first-runner-up Cynthia Nwadiora, also known as CeeC, in the wake as the second and third, respectively.

Ilebaye’s win had created a huge buzz on social media suggesting her altercations with housemates were part of her tactics to win the show. But in a recent chat, Ilebaye said housemates seemed to pick on her due to an “unknown beef with me”. The reality star also admitted that she hurt some of her colleagues but not intentionally. “I did not even have any strategy going into the house.

I just feel like I was just having fun. Some people in the house have certain beef with me that I did not really get,” she said. “So I might do something and they might be like I am purposely coming to annoy them even though to me, I am not. I am not saying I am perfect. “I am not saying I have not done anything wrong to them. Obviously, I have made mistakes, I have hurt somebody knowingly and unknowingly.”

To celebrate Ilebaye’s victory, many entertainment industry personalities and past BBNaija housemates, including Ebuka, Vee, Nengi, and others, expressed their excitement and sent congratulatory messages to the All-Star winner on social media. Big Brother host, Ebuka Uchendu, extend- ed warm congratulations to the winner on Instagram, saying, “Congratulations, Ilabaye. From being a small pepper to becoming the BBNaija All-Stars winner.”