I Had No Child To Celebrate My 60th Birthday – Dupe Jayesimi

Share

Veteran Yoruba actress, Dupe Jayesimi has shared her emotional struggle with childlessness, revealing how the pain led her to alcoholism.

Speaking in a recent interview on Biola Bayo’s podcast, Jayesimi recounted her sorrow and challenges.

According to Jayesimi, her inability to have children contributed to the collapse of her marriage. Despite undergoing IVF twice, she was unable to conceive successfully.

In addition to her struggles, she opened up about the heartbreak of raising other people’s children, only to be reminded that they were not hers.

She said: “I did marry when I was pregnant, but after the wedding, I had a miscarriage.” READ ALSO: OT Odimayo reaches new heights with new flick, Ohun Ti Mofe.

OLOLA AGINJU GETS RELEASE DATE OF DECEMBER 30TH.

Ini Edo, Annie Idibia Clash At Young, Famous S3 Premiere Recounting another pregnancy, she said, “They did a test, and I was so happy to be expecting a child. I was 40 then and truly appreciated God for the gift but the scan didn’t detect that the pregnancy was at the back of the womb.” The actress also revealed the emotional turmoil she endured in her marriage, stating that her ex-husband distanced himself from her. She added: “Whenever we went to bed, my ex-husband would demarcate the bed with pillows so that our bodies wouldn’t touch. Two weeks after I moved out of the marriage, a pregnant woman moved into the house. I wept.” “I raised my younger sister’s child, but on the child’s wedding day, my sister told me, ‘You cannot sit there; even if you spent millions, the child is still mine.’ That broke me.” She admitted that she often danced excessively at events, not out of excitement but as a way to mask her pain. “Whenever I go to events, I dance a lot, not because I am impressed by the party, but because I was using it to hide my pain.” Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abiola Ayomide Adebayo (@biolabayo1)

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

