I Grew Up Watching Nollywood Films, So Would Like To Work With Nigerian Filmmakers – British/nigerian Actor, Adetunji

Mr. Richard Adetunji is a British born actor who hails from the South West in Nigeria. He lives in South East London. He told FLORA ONWUDIWE that his first degree in Economics was not wasted, that acting is inborn but pursuing this dream becomes a challenge. He plans to come to Nigeria to work with veterans in the industry some day.

Can you tell us your background, where you hail from in Nigeria, schools attended, your growing up in South East London and when you left Nigeria for the United Kingdom?

I was born and raised in South East London. My parents emigrated from Nigeria; my Mum grew up in Ibadan and my Dad in Lagos. We would go back to Nigeria as kids, and the last time I went back home was for New Year in 2025. While I’ve lived in South East London my entire life, my upbringing has been firmly rooted in Yoruba culture.

From our food, to our music, fashion and cultural norms. In fact, I’m even currently undertaking weekly Yoruba lessons. My identity is firmly rooted in being a British born Nigerian, and I consider both countries to be home.

Why did you leave the corporate world to pursue a dream to be an actor?

There came a point where, while I was good at my job, I knew it no longer provided fulfilment beyond monetary value. I had always enjoyed acting in school, took part in performances at university and had begun acting on the weekend for fun as an adult.

It took many years and by the grace of God some wonderful opportunities for me to one day wake up and see it as potentially a full-time career. By that point, the desire to tell stories had grown insatiably within me and I knew there was nothing else I wanted to do; so I took a leap of faith and quit.

After obtaining a degree in Economics, what were the challenge you underwent training in institutions such as Kingdom Drama School and the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain?

I think the biggest challenge was feeling like an outsider to it all. I was stepping into a new world with a whole new set of rules and most of the players were many years younger than me and had been pursuing acting for a long while. In every sense, I had to become a student again, and I am still learning new things about the storytelling craft every day.

At what stage in life did you realise that what you studied in the university was not your dream; did your parents frown at your change of career paths?

I knew very early on into my Economics degree that it wasn’t for me. In hindsight, I only chose to study Economics because I was sure it would provide a good job afterwards (which it did). While my Mum wasn’t the most pleased with my change of career path (and for good reasons), ultimately she was supportive of me pursuing my dreams, going after what I feel God has called me to and taking that leap of faith.

There is this pain in the minds of blacks that came to Europe, England and other parts of the world being subjected to racist slurs; as a playwright, storyteller and director, have you tried to address the issue, since the writers’ creative skills are reflections of the society?

The racism and discrimination experienced in the U.K. can be exhausting to navigate. While at times it can be loud and overt, for the most part it is systemic, covert and embedded within all sectors in society. It’s one of the themes my latest play ‘Ego’s Killing The Mandem’ seeks to address; how inequality within various facets of society can lead to increased criminalisation for some marginalised groups.

I think the storyteller has a wonderful opportunity in being able to shift people’s hearts and worldviews through what they create. After all, most of what we consume, whether it’s the news, history, music, even the Bible – it’s all storytelling.

What makes an accomplished actor is acting different roles perfectly; where do we place you, a selective actor or an accomplished actor?

I’m not quite sure I’d agree with your question haha! Acting as a skill is incredibly difficult, then navigating the challenges of an acting career is a completely different thing. Only around 2% of actors earn enough to make a living from their profession, and at any given moment in time 85- 90% of actors are unemployed. With this in mind, there are many things that contribute to being an accomplished actor beyond just the roles we may see them in. As actors we’re always doing our best to interpret roles, develop our techniques, network, develop our vocal and physical abilities. I think any actor that is consistently improving in these areas is achieving a level of success or accomplishment. A lot of the time, simply staying in the industry among the plethora of rejection we receive on a sometimes daily basis is a win. I’d say for me, I wouldn’t put myself as a ‘selective’ or ‘accomplished’ actor; I’m doing my best, still having fun with it and continuing to learn and grow every day.

Any regret over wasting years studying Economics at Warwick University instead of Theatre Arts?

None at all! I wouldn’t consider the years a waste at all. My time at Warwick and my subsequent professional career give me a unique outlook on the world which correlates well to certain roles. It brings diversity of thought to how I approach characters and situations. Not only that, but I met my best and closest friends at Warwick who are my biggest supporters.

Who are your mentors in your choice of career?

I’ve been fortunate to consider some really great people in our industry as mentors. Namely, Philip J Morris, a wonderful friend, Director and Artistic Director of Trybe House Theatre. A theatre group for young black men, using theatre as a form of self expression.

I’ve received wonderful guidance and opportunities from Emily Lim, Resident Director at the National Theatre in London. Lucian Msamati, or Uncle Lucian as I refer to him, is a brilliant actor who has also given me great guidance and encouragement over the past year.

As a member of Royal Court Theatre’s Playwriting group, how many plays have you written or directed?

Oh wow, I’m not quite sure in all honesty, I feel like I’m always writing a play or short film about something. I’ve written about four full length plays, some in professional capacities and some not so…for instance for church productions. I’ve also written a number of short films, one of which will hopefully be produced soon.

As for directing, it’s a skill that I picked up by accident from being directed by some great directors, shadowing and observing other directors work and going to the theatre every week. I recently directed ‘Brother’s Keeper’ in 2024 and 2025, a sold out one man show written by Selorm Adonu which received wonderful reviews.

One of your new plays titled; “Ego’s Killing the Mandem”, what is your message to your audience?

This play is all about young black boys growing up in London. However, audiences from different parts of the world, for example Sweden and Australia, have commented about how it’s also relevant to their context. Our message to the audience is to really see black boys for who they are and not just what they’re painted to be in the media.

It’s a wonderful celebration of black boy joy while also looking at the tragedies and challenges these boys face in society.

Do you have any plan of you coming to Nigeria to bring your experience as a director, playwright and actor and collaborate with Nigerian veterans who are willing to embrace your ingenuity in order to enliven Nigeria’s Theatre?

I would absolutely LOVE to work in Nigeria. It’s a dream of mine, as big a dream as working in the United States one day. Growing up as kids I would watch so many Nollywood films with my parents, it was part of our culture. Nigeria has such a rich history of storytelling across literature, art, theatre and screen.

I’d love to one day stage a play in Nigeria and learn from the veterans in Nigeria and the wonderful creatives across the diaspora.

After staging the play, “Odysesey”, what are the messages that you wanted to communicate to your audience?

I assisted on the sound design for the Odyssey. Which was a collaboration with the National Theatre to stage a show using 200 including cast members from communities all across the U.K. It was one of the best shows I’ve ever worked on and communicated a very clear message that theatre is for everyone; regardless of race, age, gender, ability, class among others. Everyone deserves to not only have access to the arts and theatre but also to see themselves represented on stage.