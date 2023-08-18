I Go Dye: My Port Harcourt Story

Popular Nigerian comedian, Francis Agoda, aka I Go Dye, has taken to social media to recount his past struggles. In an Instagram post, the comedian shared an old picture of himself. He also recalled how he lived among prostitutes in 2000.

Agoda said he could not afford a hotel after performing at ‘Night of a Thousand Laugh’ in Port Harcourt. He added that he opted to stay in a place where sex workers lived because he did not have enough money for hotel accommodation.

“I slept in a brothel 23 years ago in PH because I had no money for accommodation,” he wrote. “On this day, I was not able to sleep in an hotel because I was paid 10k months before the event, I did not know my accommodation, transportation and feeding was part of the 10k.

“The only option available was to cross to a joint where runs girls were staying.” He also encouraged people to stay hopeful during tough times and believe in their dreams “My greatest surprise was that around 5am person still come knock door come wipe, she say make I wait for outside for 30 minutes, Na the noise make me go water line that morning find motor when dey go Warri.

“This is just a simple story for anyone to understand that no matter the difficulty you are going through today, there’s a brighter day ahead, we must keep faith live and believe in the beauty of our dreams.” I Go Dye rose to prominence after featuring in ‘Night of a Thousand Laugh’ in 2000. He has received several awards and accolades for his craft.