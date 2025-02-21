I Get Death Threats Everyday–Mohbad’s Widow, Wunmi, Speaks Up

Share

Wunmi, the widow of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad, has broken her silence regarding her life after his death and her struggles with family tensions over her late husband’s assets.

She finally spoke her truth during an interview with Chude Jideonwo, expressing her frustration and fear over the ongoing controversy surrounding Mohbad’s death, his estate, and the paternity of their son, Liam. “Sometimes I feel like God cheated my husband; he didn’t have to die,” she began, overwhelmed by emotions.

“We no longer feel safe and I get death threats literally every day in my DMs. It has gotten to the point that I either speak up or die in silence.”

The late singer, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, passed away in September 2023 under mysterious circumstances, sparking investigations and widespread public outcry.

Since his passing, his widow has faced intense scrutiny, with accusations and counter-accusations flying within his family and among the singer’s fanbase.

She further accused her father-inlaw of attempting to control Mohbad’s properties and making derogatory remarks about their son, Liam.

“My father-in-law wanted to be in control of my husband’s properties and he would literally go all out to destroy my life. He was the one who restricted the marriage yet he was the happiest during the wedding.

He has been chastising Liam so much In fact, he was saying that my son has a bow leg and they don’t have such in their family. He says that Liam’s face is older than his. He even went as far as saying that Mohbad wanted to throw our son into the lagoon under the third mainland bridge.”

She also spoke about the issues regarding the DNA paternity test Mr Aloba consistently hammered on. “I have been making it clear that I’m ready to do the DNA test but he was saying that once I do it, I shouldn’t make the results known to the public.”

