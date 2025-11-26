Nigerian street-hop artiste Portable has ignited controversy once again, this time asserting that he played a key role in boosting famous rapper, Olamide’s international presence.

The outspoken singer made this remark during a recent live performance, insisting that his breakout hit “Zazoo Zeh” elevated the YBNL boss in ways many fans do not acknowledge.

In the circulating clip, Portable expressed frustration over what he described as a lack of appreciation for his contribution to Olamide’s visibility.

“Olamide didn’t shoot the Zazoo video with me or stand beside me in it,” he said. “I’m the one who gave Olamide international recognition. Zazoo made Olamide. Why didn’t he call me for his show?”

His statement quickly went viral, fueling conversations across social media about the role collaborations play in shaping artists’ careers.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Portable said Olamide will regret not signing him into YBNL and not inviting him to his show at the London OVO.

The comments arrive at a time when fans and industry insiders continue to debate how credit should be assigned in joint projects, especially between emerging stars and already-established acts.

Portable suggested that, despite helping create a moment that captured global attention, he felt sidelined when Olamide did not invite him to recent performances.

According to him, this reflects a broader pattern in the industry where younger artistes often feel overshadowed or underappreciated after contributing to successful collaborations.

Reactions to Portable’s claims have been sharply divided. Some supporters argued that “Zazoo Zeh” indeed created a new wave of buzz around Olamide at the time of its release.

However, many others dismissed the statement, insisting that Olamide’s influence and international reach were solidified long before the viral hit, backed by his extensive discography, awards and decade-long impact on Nigerian music.

The debate has continued to spread online, prompting discussions about recognition, power dynamics and the evolving relationship between rising talents and industry veterans.