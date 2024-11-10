I Gave My Ex-Boyfriend 50% Of My Salary For Six Months – Sarah Martins

Share

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has taken to her social media page to open up about her past experience from her romantic relationship.

This is coming after renowned fashion designer, Veeke James disclosed how she was manipulated by her ex-boyfriend and her inspiring journey towards healing.

Taking to her Instagram page, Sarah Martins shared her personal, heartbreaking experience, recounting how she allocated 50% of her salary for six months to her ex-boyfriend, unaware that he was using her money to support another woman’s business.

According to Sarah Martins, this heart wrenching experience has soured her kind heart and made her wary of loving others deeply.

The actress emphasized her support is contingent upon her partner’s reciprocal support.

She said: “There was a time I gave my ex 50% of my monthly salary for 6 months and the werey was giving the money to another woman‍♀️”.

“He even funded her business from my sweat and the lady married someone else months after he finished setting up her business ”.

“I’m a lover girl and I go hard for people I love but ever since them show me shege on top my kind heart, I no dey give man shishi!”

“With my full chest, I AM CURRENTLY A GOLD DIGGER. I will support my man the best way I can but my man must have supported me to a level that will warrant me to reciprocate his support in his own time of need”.

