I-G Presents N2.4bn Insurance Cheques To Families Of Deceased Officers

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Olatunji Disu, has presented cheques worth N2.4 billion to beneficiaries and next of kin of 1,075 families of deceased police officers who died in active service.

Presenting the cheques on Wednesday in Abuja, Disu said the amount being disbursed was under the Group Life Assurance and the I-G Family Welfare Schemes He said the disbursement covered the 2018/2019, 2020/2021, 2021/2022, 2022/2023, 2024/2025, and 2025/2026 policy years.

Disu also said that the payments include recoveries from insurance obligations that had remained outstanding for several years. “As I-G, the welfare of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force remain one of the central pillars of my administration.

“A police institution that calls upon its personnel to make the highest sacrifices must equally demonstrate responsibility and compassion towards them and their families. “This ceremony therefore represents more than the presentation of financial benefits.

“It is a solemn acknowledgement of the courage, commitment, and ultimate sacrifices made by officers who served this nation with honour,” he said. The I-G extended his deepest condolences to the widows, children, parents, and relatives of the departed officers.

According to him, the loss of a loved one is never easy, and no gesture can fully replace the presence of those you have lost. He said the deceased officers were not only members of the Nigeria Police Force, but fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, and pillars of strength to their families and communities.

“Each day they wore the uniform, they did so with a profound sense of duty, placing the safety and security of others above their own.

“Their service and sacrifice will forever remain etched in the history of our force and in the memory of our nation. “Today’s presentation therefore, symbolises our enduring obligation to stand by the families they left behind,” he said.