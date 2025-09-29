I-G Disburses N2.2bn Insurance Cheques To Families Of Deceased Officers

Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Olukayode Egbetokun, has disbursed cheques worth N2.2 billion to 1,574 families of deceased police officers under the Group Life Assurance and the I-G Family Welfare Scheme.

Disbursing the cheques in Abuja, Egbetokun said the disbursement covered the insurance policy years from 2015 to 2025. He aid the benefit also covered recoveries of claims that had remained outstanding for close to a decade.

According to him, through consistent engagement, we redeemed these claims to ensure that justice is done to the families who waited patiently for so long. “Since I assumed office as the I-G, today marks the 11th phase of this welfare exercise.

“We have disbursed a cumulative sum of N24.2 billion to 9,735 families of our fallen heroes. “This is more than a statutory duty, it is a symbol of trust. A trust to ensure that the memory of our departed officers remains alive and their families, not left behind,” he said.

The I-G condoled with the families of the deceased officers, adding that the force was aware that the vacuum by the fallen heroes could not be filled by any monetary value. He said the cheques were symbols of collective gratitude and a commitment to show that the beneficiaries remain part of the Nigeria police family.

“Let me reaffirm with utmost clarity that the welfare of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, whether serving, retired or departed, remains a cardinal priority of this administration. “Welfare is not a footnote in our agenda, it is a heartbeat of our efforts.

“We are redesigning our welfare architecture to make it stronger, more transparent and more responsive,” he said. said the Nigeria Police was digitising its insurance processes to ensure that entitlements flow without delay and ensuring that no family of a deceased officer was left unattended.

In her remark, the Force Insurance Officer, ACP Lydia Ameh, commended the I-G for his unwavering guidance, paternal love and total commitment to the welfare of personnel of the force.