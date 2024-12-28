I Found Joy in Fashion Designing – Jacket King

Share

Nnamdi Daniels, the Creative Director for CN Daniels Couture, also known as Jacket King speaks with Deborah Ocheni about the growth and challenges of running a fashion business in Abuja in the past 10 years.

What has changed in the fashion industry, both globally and locally?

There’s been a major disruption in the fashion industry. Before now, fashion in Nigeria was for the really uneducated, but now even undergraduates are trying to become fashion designers. Nigerian fashion has grown and the world has accepted it. Personally, we have a branch in the UK and Kampala, Uganda.

This employment of people, how are you doing it? What was the concept all about?

Most of the tailors in Nigeria are not based in urban cities. We go to suburban areas like Ilorin, take people who learn fashion young, bring them to the city, teach them, and before long, they help their families and become breadwinners.

Speaking about fashion, how many people have you trained in the past years?

We’ve trained over 70 people from Ilorin so far in the last four years and some of them are now working in Kampala.

What are we to expect from the brand in 2025?

We plan to expand the brand, help the community, train more people, and generate for the country with our international brands and offices.

It’s been 10 years, as you said earlier, what do you see as the challenges for your field?

Challenges include government policies like the ban on fabric imports, lack of steady power supply, and difficult access to funding. People require unreasonable collateral like land documents or bank guarantees, which discourages entrepreneurs.

I know that the Ministry of Arts and Culture and Creative Industry, they are working on a new IP policy that is supposed to help creatives that can be inclusive more of fashion designers as well but also help creatives to be able to access those using their IP.

So how involved were you in this and how do you think this, if it works, could help?

There was an event at the cultural center in Abuja where we participated in an exhibition. It’s a good move, but we’re waiting for tangible results. There should be more meaningful conversations, not just events.

What do you think the government should do to drive sustainable development?

Policymakers should involve people in the field in town hall meetings to gather practical suggestions. Bureaucrats don’t understand the realities of the field.

What do you expect should be done from the people who make the policies to drive initiatives?

Policymakers should focus on supporting entrepreneurs with realistic criteria for funding, such as evaluating track records and conducting facility visits. Stop giving money in the name of poverty alleviation without tangible results.

But didn’t the Ministry of Culture do that when they invited you guys to that program or were you just invited as an afterthought?

The program was a step in the right direction, but we’re waiting for actionable outcomes. Conversations are needed, not just events.

About the 70 persons that you have empowered, does it cover the persons with disabilities?

We don’t discriminate. If someone has a skill or interest, we help them regardless of their background. We practice inclusivity.

How do you select the beneficiaries?

Beneficiaries come through referrals, or people approach us based on what they’ve heard about us.

Do you have a number that you take in per year or you just let them come in?

We accept new beneficiaries based on the available space. For example, we plan to take in 10 people in January and another 10 in March.

You hinted something big is coming after this, specifics?

We’re trying not to reveal too much, but big things are coming in January.

If you were talking to the president or whoever is in charge of policy and you’re trying to convince them of the potential that this industry has, what would you tell them?

Stop giving out money in the name of poor people; instead, support entrepreneurs who can create jobs and grow the economy.

How do you feel about the 10-year journey?

I feel awesome. We’re not where we want to be, but we’ve achieved so much more than where we started.

Taking you back to the beginning, what would you change?

I would have done more publicity at the beginning.

How about the gala event that you organized recently, was that also an opportunity for you to express the gratitude of how much you’ve grown?

Early in the year, we had a fire incident that could have destroyed everything, but friends and supporters helped us emotionally and financially. This event is to express our gratitude.

Have you been able to access funds? If you have been able to access them, what are the inferences?

I’ve tried to access funds twice from the bank but faced challenges like being asked for bank guarantees. Requirements are discouraging for entrepreneurs who genuinely need support.

What informed the decision of going into fashion designing?

I was trained a journalist, my journey into fashion was more of an accident but there is absolutely no regrets because I have found joy in what I do. I realized I am excited when I see people in my designs.

What inspires your various creations?

Things I see around inspire me but I am basically inspired by fabric, once I see fabrics what to with it naturally puff up.

Who are your popular clients?

Most of my popular clients might not be people I want to mention in the media now but I do have a lot of them. I designed for diplomats most of them foreigners, a lot of them prefer to wear our suite and loose of politicians that I would love to leave out.

What do you think of modern designers?

Classical designers made way for modern designers, they endure to ensure people are well-dressed and today with the aid of technology we have been able to modernize and recreate.

Would you say government has done enough for the creative industry?

No, the truth is that the government don’t have an idea of what is happening in the creative industry so, how can you do something when you don’t know what is happening there? The general norm in Nigeria is that everything is imported nobody believes that anything is done here but funny as it sounds, most of our politicians wear made in Nigeria clothes but they don’t pay attention to the fact that those clothes are made in Nigeria.

What is the major challenge designers’ face in Nigeria?

Poor power supply.

You are not doing badly with your clientele base but how do you intend to remain afloat?

Fashion business just like every other businesses, the edge you have in your business is your creative ability to stay afloat. What we’ve done is separate ourselves from the regular thing Nigerians do, we have a lot of people who do regular clothing, we tend to take it a notch further ensuring that we don’t just make clothes but we make clothes for beauty and glory.

Your service is expensive. Does that encourage patronage?

Price for me is relative, it depends on who is buying and the truth is we cannot satisfy everybody.

Who is your role model?

The first person I always look up to Tunde Marcus, he trained me on the job and he is quiet but amazing.

Your advice to up and coming designers

Dream big but start small, it doesn’t matter how small but start. I started with my younger brother’s money (5000) but here I am now, I have got machines valued in millions.

