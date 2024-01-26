I Find Solace in Dancing –Kaffy

Nigerian dancer, Kafayat Shafau better known as Kaffy has explained how she has turned to dancing to enhance her mental well-being. In a recent chat on Channels TV, the Guinness World Record holder, said growing up in a single-parent household, she sought comfort and refuge in dancing and over time, she transitioned her dance skills into a fitness initiative at the Lagos State National Stadium with the aim of “giving people life.”

She said: “Before considering dancing as a profession, it was always a tool for maintaining my mental health. Coming of age in a typical Nigerian house- hold with divorced parenting, I navigated through adolescence by finding solace in dancing. It served as an artistic outlet where I could escape to a realm of self-discovery.”

Connecting with others in the social context, I realised that people were in need of an escape as well. This realisation prompted me to explore further at the national stadium until I eventually ventured into the entertainment space.”