I Find My Appointment Challenging – Oyetola

Adegboyega Oyetola, the newly appointed Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, has revealed that he finds his appointment challenging.

Oyetola who spoke on Monday evening in Abuja assured that he would succeed in the presidential mandate granted to him, even if he acknowledged that it was difficult for him to be chosen to lead a new ministry.

Oyetola praised President Bola Tinubu for thinking highly enough of him to appoint him as a minister.

He also extended his gratitude to the event’s organisers of the reception, the Osun State chapter of the APC and other stakeholders, saying the amount of unity shown was inspiring and will inspire him to do even more for Nigerians.

The minister continued by saying that in order to be successful in the new ministry, he would need the support and cooperation of all parties.

“I thank almighty God for this wonderful opportunity to serve and the people of Osun for coming all the way from the state to celebrate with me here.

“I am indeed happy seeing people from all walks of life, including traditional rulers, coming to celebrate with me.

“I feel challenged to be made a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because it comes with a lot of responsibilities.

” I pray that the Almighty will see me through. Being a new ministry, I will have to start from scratch, and I trust God Almighty to succeed and deliver on my new mandate,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, the immediate past National Secretary of the APC, described Oyetola’s appointment as ” a round peg in a round hole.”

He expressed confidence that Oyetola would fulfil his new responsibility.

Former interim national chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, praised Oyetola’s appointment and stated the people of Osun were honoured.

The nomination, according to Akande, a former governor of Osun, has revived the people’s faith in both the Tinubu-led administration and the Nigerian project.

The APC leader thanked the president for the appointment and wished Oyetola a fruitful term in office.

According to The News Agency of Nigeria, Oyetola had already described his vision for a strong blue economy sector that prioritises sustainability, innovation, and economic growth upon taking office.

The minister praised the rich maritime resources present in the nation’s coastline region on Monday at his first news conference at the Ministry of Transportation.

He emphasised the importance of fully utilising the nation’s marine resources.

The minister also said he would promote better inter-agency cooperation and coordination between the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Nigerian Ports Authority and Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority.

“As someone with a strong private sector background, we shall promote greater private sector inclusion while fostering greater efficiency through specialisation and the effective delineation of core duties between the units.

“We must seize this opportunity to create positive change, leaving a lasting legacy for generations to come,” the minister had said.

The reception was attended by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, traditional rulers, members of the Osun House of Assembly and diplomats among others.