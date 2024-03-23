I Felt Pained When Olamide Unveil Temmie As YBNL Princess – Candy Bleakz

Nigerian singer and rapper, Candy Bleakz has revealed how she felt after losing the ‘YBNL Princess’ title to Temmie Ovwasa in 2015 following the decision of the record label boss, Olamide.

Bleakz made this known during her appearance on the recent episode of the TV show “Trending,” which is hosted by BBNaija reality star, Kim Oprah.

Speaking on the show, the singer disclosed that she was initially set to become YBNL Princess, but Olamide introduced Ovwasa instead, which she felt pained after finding out.

She said, “The day Baddo (Olamide) unveiled Temmie Ovwasa, she is my friend but I was really sad. I was supposed to be the YBNL Princess. I was like, ‘Why did they sign someone else?’”

Candy Bleakz made this known while narrating the struggles of being a female artist in Nigeria

She said, “For a female artist, when you’re pretty it’s a problem, when you’re ugly it’s a problem. When you’re too sexy it’s an issue and when you are not it’s an issue.

“Because I’m bringing something to the table but you will see comments like, ‘She’s not fine. She’s not dressing sexy. And at the same time, when she is fine they would want her to bring something to the table.”

Saturday Telegraph reports that Temmie fell out with Olamide some years later over allegations of being maltreated.