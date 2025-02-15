Share

On Friday, Manchester United legend, Gary Neville expressed his sympathy for Chelsea goalkeeper, Robert Sánchez.

Recall that Sánchez held off competition from Djordje Petrović to secure his spot as Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper at the start of the season.

This comes after Enzo Maresca’s arrival as head coach of the Blues.

However, the Spaniard has appeared far from comfortable between the sticks, making several high-profile mistakes in recent months.

The 27-year-old was dropped from the starting XI after Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City last month.

Maresca opted to start Jørgensen ahead of Sánchez in Chelsea’s 3-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton on Friday.

Asked whether Jørgensen could be the answer for Chelsea, Neville told Sky Sports that it would be difficult for Sánchez to regain his place in Maresca’s starting XI.

“It’s too early to say maybe, and it’s very early in his career as well,” Neville said of Jørgensen.

“As a young goalkeeper at a big club like Chelsea, it’s tough. I have got some sympathy for Sánchez, and I hope that Jørgensen does well.

“On Sánchez, I thought he was left in for too long in the end. I thought he could have been brought out earlier.

“It’s now a case where it’s difficult to get him back in because that confidence breaks as a goalkeeper. How do you build it back up? It can take a long time.”

