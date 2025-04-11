I Failed UTME Five Times, AATU Best Graduating Student

Share

The best graduating Student of Abiola Ajimobi Technical University, Ibadan, Oyo State, Uthman Uthman Olayode, on Friday disclosed that he failed the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) five times before being awarded a scholarship to study at the University.

Olayode spoke at the combined convocation ceremony for the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions of the University, held on the campus along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The epochal event was attended by Governor Seyi Makinde, who was represented by his Deputy, Adebayo Lawal; the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, represented by Aree Egbe Omo Balogun of Ibadanland, Adegboyega Adegoke; the Chancellor of the institution, Tunde Afolabi; Chairman of the Governing Council, Kazeem Adesola Adeduntan; and the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Adesola Ajayi.

Olayode, who emerged as the best graduating Student for the 2023/2024 academic session, said that no dream was too big to become a reality, and no background was too humble to be liberated by solid education.

He said that he faced repeated setbacks in gaining admission to a higher institution and had to sit for the UTME five times, with each attempt full of promise but dealing him a heavy blow. In spite of the challenges, he earned 55 As and only 2 Bs throughout his university years.

His words: “I am, therefore, a living proof that no dream is too big to become a reality, and no background is too humble to be liberated by solid education.

“I feel proud to say that my name is Uthman Uthman Olayode, and I am deeply honored to address you as the Overall Best Graduating Student of the 2023/2024 academic session of Abiola Ajimobi Technical University.

“Despite excelling in secondary school, I faced repeated setbacks in gaining admission to a higher institution and had to sit for the UTME five times, with each attempt full of promise but each dealing a heavy blow. I watched classmates gain admission while I remained behind, wondering if my turn would ever come.

“But faith kept me going. And when it was time, God showed me that delays are not denials. On my fifth attempt, I was awarded a scholarship to this esteemed institution to study Physics with Electronics, a course known for its rigor and tough demands. Reflecting on my journey, I am reminded that what seems like a delay to us is often the perfect timing in God’s divine plan. Alhamdulillah Rabbil’Aalamin.

“Despite the challenges, I persevered, earning 55 As and only 2 Bs throughout my university years. I am proud to declare that, remarkably, I achieved a perfect 5.0 GPA in six out of eight semesters, five of which were consecutive.

“Additionally, I was honored to receive three prestigious scholarships: the Federal Government Scholarship Award (FSB) in both my 300 and 400 levels, the MTN Foundation Scholarship, and the Oyo State Bursary for final-year students.

“Beyond academics, I had the privilege of serving as the Ameer of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Abiola Ajimobi Technical University chapter, in my final year.

“Despite the numerous challenges and stress that came with leadership, including late-night meetings and travels, I was able to maintain an excellent academic record throughout my tenure. This experience has taught me that serving a higher purpose and sacrificing for a noble cause does not hinder one’s progress; it rather propels it forward,” he said.

