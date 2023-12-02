I Failed In My Relationship, Almost Failed At Oxford University – DJ Cuppy

Nigerian Disc Jockey, and billionaire heiress, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed how she almost failed her Master’s programme at the University of Oxford.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the billionaire’s daughter had revealed in March 2021 that she had been accepted into Oxford for a master’s degree in African Studies and graduated in 2022.

With videos making rounds on the internet, DJ Cuppy said there is power in uncertainties and failure, stressing that even the biggest and most successful women experience failure.

She noted that her life has been unpredictable despite being from a privileged background.

Speaking further, she recounted how a jewellery line she established at age 28 failed, almost failed at Oxford University, and failed in her relationship with British boxer, Ryan Taylor. She said her story is still happening, and she is comfortable with the uncertainties. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)