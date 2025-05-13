I Faded Out Because I Became Less Ambitious’ – Orezi

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Orezi, has explained the reason for his decline in the music industry.

According to Orezi, his decline was because he became less ambitious.

Speaking in a recent episode of Hip TV programme, Trending, the singer said taking himself out of the competition in the music industry affected his career.

He also laid emphasis on the importance of consistency, stating that he and Davido still works hard like an up-and-coming artist despite being an established star.

READ ALSO:

He said, “I faded out (of the music industry) because I became less ambitious and comfortable with where I am. I was always on vacation, enjoying myself. I became less ambitious and took myself out of the competition (in the music industry).

“Competition fuels consistency. Look at Davido for example, he hustles like an underground artist. He has money and fame but he still maintains his hustling spirit.”

Share