I Faced Racism As Mixed-Race Living In Nigeria – Carolyna

Scottish-Nigerian actress, Carolyna Hutchings has opened up about the racism she faced as a mixed-race living in Nigeria.

According to her, growing up as a mixed-race child in Nigeria, she faced significant racism at home and in school due to her skin colour.

Speaking in a recent interview with Arise TV, Hutchings said, “As a mixed-race living in Nigeria and brought up by her grandmom, I faced a lot of racism.

“The colour of my skin and the texture of my hair was a big problem for me. I was bullied all through primary school to secondary school. So I had to learn how to defend myself.



“I also suffered racism at my workplace. I’m such a scholar. I have an MBA and MSA in international law. I have a lot of professional certificates from Lagos Business School from the University of Lagos (UNILAG)

“I have a lot of certificates. I actually have a Doctorate degree as well. So when you speak and you’re a beautiful mixed-race woman, you tend to get bashed.

“In this society, I went through that. I also faced the stigmatisation of being a divorcee. I have built a thick skin for myself.”

