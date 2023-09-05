I Expect Justice From Presidential Tribunal, Nothing Else – Atiku

The Campaign Council of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the date set by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) for the delivery of its final judgement in the lawsuits challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

New Telegraph had on Monday reported that PEPT said the decision on the petitions contesting President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election would be delivered on September 6.

The Court of Appeal Registrar, Umar Bangari, confirmed the date for the much-anticipated verdict and disclosed that the court proceedings will be open to live broadcast by interested television stations.

But reacting to the development in a statement issued on Tuesday, Atiku media aide, Paul Ibe, said the judgment from the presidential tribunal should be based on the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act 2022.

READ ALSO:

The spokesman of the former Vice President asserted that he expects nothing else than a ruling in favour of him and his party.

He said: “We expect that the PEPT will render justice in line with the 1999 constitution as amended and all the other bodies of law that guided the election.”

New Telegraph reported that Atiku and the PDP had petitioned the tribunal seeking to nullify the election of President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 presidential election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It would be recalled that the five-member tribunal presided over by Justice Haruna Simon Tsamani reserved judgment after adopting the final written addresses of the parties involved in the lawsuit and stated that the parties involved and their solicitors will be informed of the verdict’s delivery date.