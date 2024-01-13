I Established Stars University For Sports Education –Nwoko

The Founder, Stars University of Nigeria, Idumuje-Ugboko, Delta State, Senator Ned Nwoko, said the institution was specially established for Nigerians in particular and Africa in general to pursue sports and education. Prince Nwoko stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja during the week.

The Senator said the goal of the institution is to position it as a centre of excellence in sports, business and academics that would attract aspiring sportsmen and women. According to him, the institution has opened its doors to all without discrimination in line with its equal opportunity commitment.

He said: “The University is built on six principles of equity, justice, fairness, hard work, dedication, and commitment as a catalyst for self-improvement of its students and national development.

“It’s also for sports men and women, who could compete at the Olympics and other world fora with exceptional results and focus on teaching, research and community development.

The university will serve to promote sports and sports education to ensure the development of sports professionals of international standards.” Nwoko said that the vision behind the establishment of the Sports University was to develop an institution that produces international standard sports professionals.

He said that the university currently has more than 40 approved courses, 10 global partners and more than 22 students’ nationals. Nwoko stressed that the institution would continually help to educate and prepare the next generation of sports industry professionals as well as offer additional training.