I Escaped From a Female Producer Who Wanted Sex-For-Roles –Maicon Emeka

Fast rising Nollywood actor and movie producer, Maicon Emeka has spoken up about some of the challenges he had faced at the grooming stage of his career.

He revealed how a female producer invited him for sex in order to give him a movie role. In an interview recently, the actor confirmed that some of the rumours that Sex-for-role is real in the Nigerian movie industry.

In his words, he said “There was a time a female producer told me to come and sleep with her so she can give me a role in a movie. That was when I was still coming up but I didn’t do that because I got information from some people that that is what she do with men and most men she sleep with do not end up well in the industry, so I fled.”

Fondly called ‘Abia state first son’, Maicon Emeka started his entertainment career from music before he dabbled into acting; a prove that he is made for showbiz. The lead actor of Ijele movie also talked about that the movie that announced him.

“The name of my character in that movie is Ijele. It’s an epic movie featured Zubby Michael and other actors. I was given a role like 20 scenes. But the moment I came to the production set, they said I’m playing the lead character just like that,” he said.

Sharing his current project, Emeka added: “I just finished producing my movie titled blood genotype, where I and Jerry Williams played twin. Right now, I’m also planning on producing more movies, creating more contents with my fans.”