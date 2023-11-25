I Envisaged Ibom Air Becoming Dominant Player In African Aviation Hub – Emmanuel

The immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State and founder of Ibom Air, Mr Udom Emmanuel on Friday said during his time as Governor, he had envisaged Ibom Air becoming a dominant player in the aviation sector within the West African and African aviation hub as he commended Governor Umo Eno for sustaining the aviation development project of the State.

The former governor was among those present when the State made history in Nigeria’s aviation industry with the delivery of the first of ten brand new Airbus A220-300 series signed by his administration in August 2021.

Speaking at the occasion, the founder of Ibom Air, Mr Emmanuel said Ibom Air is the first airline to take delivery of the all-new Airbus A220 in Nigeria.

He said, “As Governor, I envisaged Ibom Air becoming a dominant player in the aviation sector within the West African and African aviation hub, I sincerely wish to commend Governor Umo Eno for sustaining the Aviation development project of the State.”

Mr Emmanuel was with top management staff of Ibom Airline that received the aircraft at the Airbus’ Mirabel facilities in Canada.

The Chief Executive Officer of Airbus, Benoit Schultz, Vice-President, Daniel Wenninger, Head Of Airbus A220 Delivery Center, Marc Arpin and Cyrille Picard, Sales Director Middle-East & Africa made the presentation of the new Airbus.

The ten Airbus A220-300 aircraft were ordered from the aircraft manufacturer Airbus at an Airshow in Dubai in 2021.

Leading top management officers of Ibom Air, were the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, Captain Mfon Udom and the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. George Uriesi.

The Airbus A220-300 stands at the forefront of modern aviation technology, garnering global recognition for its revolutionary fuel efficiency, cutting-edge technology, and top-notch passenger comfort and safety features.

Adaptable for short and medium-haul commercial operations, with a range of up to 7 hours (up to 3,450 nm), the addition of the Airbus A220-300 to Ibom Air’s fleet positions the airline for expanded service across diverse destinations within the African continent.

Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mfon Udom, expressed great enthusiasm on the arrival of the Airbus A220-300, saying

“The introduction of the Airbus A220-300 to our fleet is a game-changing leap forward for Ibom Air. The decision to invest in a fleet of highly efficient brand-new aircraft to power our growth plans underscores our determination to offer no less than world-class airline services to our valued customers.”