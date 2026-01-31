‘I Earn Well From Social Media, But It’s Not My Only Source’ – Jidex

Jidex has revealed that while social media plays a major role in his income, it is only one stream among several ventures he actively manages.

Celebrating his new vehicle, ‘Benz GLE’ via his TikTok live, Jidex addressed growing assumptions that viral creators rely solely on brand deals for survival.

“I earn well from social media, but it’s not my only source; If you stop creating tomorrow, what else is paying you?

“That’s the real question,” Jidex said. “You all remember the time TikTok banned my account? I was fine, and now I have grown to almost a million followers over a short period of time,” Jidex remarked.

Jidex, who commands strong engagement on TikTok and Instagram, has built a reputation for blending humour, fashion, and social commentary content that consistently resonates with Nigerian youth. However, behind the camera, he is said to operate multiple businesses as an entrepreneur, with interests spanning fashion (Jide Klothing), a food company, music and lifestyle branding.

Prince Temiloluwa Bayode, popularly called ‘bigTEE’, a digital economy observer, notes that Jidex represents a new model of African creators. “Creators like Jidex are moving beyond ads into ownership.

“That’s where longevity lies,” he said. Fans echo this sentiment online. One TikTok follower commented.

“That’s why I respect Jidex. He doesn’t just make skits; he is doing things with the money he makes. He has a house, businesses and cars.”

Also, as a musician, releases such as “Blessings”, “Broda Zazuu”, and “44 Flows”, Jidex continues to expand his creative footprint, positioning himself not just as an entertainer, but as a businessman navigating the evolving creator economy.

Olajide Abubakar Rasak, popularly known as Jidex or Jide Klothing (born June 25), is a Nigerian creative personality, serial entrepreneur and cultural voice.

With a strong digital presence, particularly on TikTok and Instagram, he is known for blending entertainment, style and social commentary to reflect youth culture and contemporary Nigerian life.

Driven by authenticity and creativity, Jidex operates across fashion, media, music, and storytelling, using humour and bold expression to connect with a growing global audience.

A musician, clothier, food vendor and internet sensation, he captures the pulse of the streets while shaping conversations beyond social media.