I Drink, Pray, Smoke Before My Performances – Rema

Nigerian Afrobeats artist, Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, has opened up about his pre-show rituals, saying he prays, smokes cigarettes, and consumes alcohol before taking the stage.

Rema, who made this disclosure in a recent interview with Dazed at Milan Fashion Week, where he walked the runway for Diesel, claimed that these customs aid in his performance preparation.

“A little Tequila, a little cigarette, pray, tap in with the team and make sure everything is on cue,” Rema said, highlighting the importance of being mentally and physically prepared for his shows.

He emphasised that performing is more stressful than walking the runway because it requires good breathwork and crowd engagement.

“Performing has a lot to do with your breath work, and you have to keep the crowd going.”

Rema also shared that he has been listening to Sudanese cultural live music, which has been inspiring him lately.

“I have been listening to a lot of Sudanese cultural live music,” he added.