New Telegraph

March 30, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 30, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Showbiz
  3. I don’t win…

I don’t win awards because I reject sexual advances – Yemi Alade

  • 47 seconds ago
  • 1 minute read

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has said that despite her success and fame, she rarely wins awards in Nigeria because of her refusal to grant organizers’ requests for sex. She alleged that a lot of entertainment executives have requested sex from her in the past with the promises of better opportunities.

The ‘Johnny’ crooner said she has no regrets turning down their offers because she at least has her dignity and fans who adore her “There was a time in the industry when everyone wanted to sleep with me and it was like, ‘Yemi, if you don’t do this, you won’t have that. Today, men are the reason I don’t win awards in Nigeria,” she told Within Nigeria.

“Going down with men was like a bridge I had to cross to get on some platforms, get some deals and even awards. When I made my decision never to engage in sexual activities for gains, lots of opportunities were automatically blocked for me.”

Read Previous

Beast of Two Worlds ‘Ajakaju’ makes grand cinema entrance
Read Next

AMVCA 10: Mami Wata, over the bridge, Jagun Jagun, others take lead