I Don’t Wear What Shows My Nipples–Alih

Are you a conformist when it comes to trend? Not really, I wear anything that suit me not necessarily what’s trending or in vogue. Which celebrity style do you admire most? Kimora Lee and in Nigeria I would say Mercy Aigbe, I admire their style a lot. Is there anything you will never be caught wearing? Anything that shows mine nipples is a no, no for me. Which is your costliest fashion possession? That should be my Hermes bag. How much did you buy it? Let me not even mention the amount here, I prefer to keep the price calm. Which is your signature perfume? I play with all kinds because I sell perfumes, but my best would is Gorgio Armani si for women. The fragrance is something else.

Which accessories do you live for? I love wristwatches and earrings a whole lot. How do you love your hairdo? I like hair with curls or straight but my best style is side parting. Which footwear do you love most? I like sneakers because I don’t joke with my comfort, I don’t compromise my comfort for fashion. What is your ready to go outfits? Jeans, T-shirt, faz-cap and sneakers but I am not a tumboy. How comfortable do you feel in jeans and T-shirt then? I feel very comfortable because they are my favourite wears. Which outfit takes up most space in your wardrobe? T-shirts and sneakers.

What determines what you wear? I dress according to the occasion I am going for or place. What makes a woman well dressed? A woman is well dressed when what she wears is not too revealing. And when she is very comfortable in the outfits Who is your best designer? Toyin Abraham’s Tians’sempire. Do you consider any fashion item indis- pensable? Hairs are not easily dispensable. How lucrative is acting as a career in Nigeria? Acting is a very lucrative career, trust me especially as an actor. Would you say you are satisfied with your choice of career? There’s nothing as fulfilling as doing what you have passion for, acting gives me peace of mind.

How would you compare Nollywood to entertainment industry in other climes? You can’t compare our industry to say Hollywood for now, but on the average we have really improved in so many areas. We are work in progress and we will surely get there. How easy it is sourcing your fashion items in Nigeria? Very easy, I am the type that don’t really plan shopping, if I see anything I like either online or in a shop I will just buy it so, it’s really not difficult. What was growing up like? Growing up was so interesting, until things went bad for my parents that they had to relocate from Kano to the village, things got so tough while in the village. It was very tough in the village then but in all, we thank God for life.

How old are you in entertainment industry and how did the journey begun? I have been in the industry for a while now but I wasn’t really consistent until 2017 when I decided to go fully into it. My journey started when I followed my friend to an audition and I was called to be one of the casts in the crowd scene. That was how my acting career started. What inspired the decision to become an actress? Well, I have always wanted to be on the screen, while growing up, I admired newscasters and I love watching Stephanie Okere and Genevieve Nnaji then. Each time I see them on the screen I will be like, “I am going to be like this someday.”

That was what inspired me and I started working towards it. What was the experience like being on stage for the first time? It wasn’t funny at all because I used to be a very shy person, so facing the camera was a problem. Are your parents in support of your career? No, they were not in support of it at first, my dad was like “when people are looking for something meaningful to do with their lives my own daughter says is film she wants to act.’’ He will order my brothers to close mark me from going for auditions. Because of that when I was filling my jamb form I had to apply for Theatre Arts unknown to my parents instead of Law.

That was my dream course so that by the time I am done with school, they will accept my choice of career since that’s the course I studied in school. And behold my plan it worked out. Which movie brought you to the limelight? I would say “Bride Price’ and Asoebi Girls because it ran on African Magic Epic for a long time and I played a sub lead role in it and recently, my own movie that I produced titled, upon a promise. How many movies have you featured in? I have featured in over 15 movies, namely, Bride Price, The Regent King, Her Proposal, Putting Pen to Paper, Soil, A day Outside, and Living in Abuja, to mention but a few including my own movie, Upon a Promise currently showing on Africa Magic Showcase and “Oge Nkpuhie coming out soon on Africa Magic Igbo.

Aside from acting, which other business are you into? Aside from acting, I am a civil servant and also an entrepreneur, I am a freelance, let’s just say I do everything legit business.