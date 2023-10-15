I Don’t Want To Marry Will Smith, I Was Pressured – Jada Pinkett Opens Up

American actress and talk show host, Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she never wanted to get married to her husband, Will Smith.

She made this revelation during her talk show, Red Table Talk, saying her intention was not to marry Smith, adding that her mum pressured her into the marriage due to her pregnancy.

It would be recalled that the celebrity couple got married at the Cloisters Castle in Baltimore, Maryland in 1997.

But in a shocking revelation, the talk show host disclosed that she and his husband, Smith had parted ways six years ago.

READ ALSO:

According to her, they are not divorced legally but they had an agreement and they have been living apart since 2016.

Speaking on the role her mum played, she said, “I was so upset that I had to have a wedding. I was so pissed. I was crying. I cried the whole wedding.

“I really didn’t want to get married. I was under so much pressure being a young actress and pregnant. I didn’t know what to do. But I knew I never wanted to be married.

“The wedding was horrible. I was three-month pregnant at the wedding.”