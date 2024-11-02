I Don’t Want To Be Remembered For My Fights – Obaseki

Share

The outgoing Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki has said he would not want to be remembered for his many ‘fights’.

Obaseki made this remark while answering questions from newsmen on Friday shortly after he commissioned the Airport road Parks and Garden.

When asked how he will like to be remembered after his tenure, he said, “Certainly not for the fights” apparently referring to the many political battle he fought against his political opponents and benefactors.

On his plans on sustaining the project beyond his administration, he said, “When we thought about all these public spaces and how to manage them, we also created a revenue models to support them.

“For instance, all the revenue from billboards around here will come into managing them and prestige hotel will also support in sustaining it. For community support, the military has promised to support in terms of security.

“I believe in first doing the work before celebrating . We will try and commission as much but I don’t think we will be commissioning as much as 10 per cent of what we have done and that is why the people came out and voted for us.

“I feel appreciated , the respond from our people is quite commendable and no wonder people came out and voted for us the way they did. I can’t be tired of saying thank you for the opportunity to serve”.

This is coming less than eight days to the Inauguration of Edo State Governor-Elect, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, come November 12th, 2024.

