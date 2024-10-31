I Don’t Want My Children Pursuing A Music Career – Reminisce

Share

Nigerian rapper, Remilekun Safaru, known as Reminisce has expressed his reluctance to see his children venture into the music industry.

In an interview with Pulse alongside fellow rapper, Vector the Viper, Reminisce shared his perspective on the music business.

According to the legendary musician, its competitive and often unforgiving nature was the reason for his decision

The father of two likened the music industry to the world of professional sports, particularly football, where only a small fraction of aspiring talents ultimately succeed.

He explained that his stance is based on personal experience rather than cultural expectations.

He said, “The music industry is tough. You can be the most talented and still end up with nothing, just like in football. I have friends who tried for years but never got their big break, while a few did make it.”

While he acknowledged he would support his children’s ambitions if they chose to pursue music, Reminisce emphasized the importance of a solid educational foundation.

“If they want to go into music, that’s fine, but I would never encourage it as a first choice.

“They need to have a basic education first as a backup.

“The music industry is unpredictable; only about 5% of people make it.”

Reminisce also pointed out that for every success story like that of footballer Ronaldo, thousands fail to achieve similar heights.

He added, “I’m not going to convince my kids that they’ll make it just because I did. It’s essential to have something to fall back on.”

The rapper’s candid thoughts reflect a growing awareness among entertainers about the industry’s volatility and the importance of securing an alternative path for future generations.

