I Don’t Walk Around With Security Until I Got Shot – Angela Okorie

Popular actress, Angela Okorie has opened up on the dirty sides of the entertainment industry as she noted that she began to walk with security operatives after she got shot.

Angela’s revelation is coming amid the controversy surrounding the death of Afrobeats singer, Mohbad and the alleged involvement of his former boss, Naira Marley.

While speaking on the sudden death of the 27-year-old singer, the actress said she had to employ the services of private security after she was shot.

Speaking further, she stated that there are a lot of things going on behind the scenes that people know nothing about.

She also revealed that a certain Nigerian DJ has been kidnapped twice by his fellow DJs and that this particular kidnapped DJ has remained quiet about the whole incident.

Watch her speak below: