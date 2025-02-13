I Don’t Think 2Face Should Go Scot-Free – Morayo Brown

Speaking on the divorce saga, Morayo Brown, opined that 2Face shouldn’t go scot-free for leaving his wife, Annie.

She stated that the singer had led Annie on, and they had gotten married and stayed married only for him to leave her.

Morayo further asserted that it could have been societal pressure that had caused him to stay in a marriage with Annie.

Reaction trailing this post;

ayowizardboy remarked: “Sha no use this brain cross express .”

stanedom commented: “Their relationship is not your business”

king_erimioghai remarked: “So it’s now a crime for a man to file for divorce”

tinachijohansson wrote: “Even her colleagues are shocked !! Did anyone hear the echoes of Aaaaaaaaa!!”

rufustuoyo26 wrote: “SHEY d man confide in you before he marry her Abi?”

freshlywakajir stated: “See yeye talk. Talking rubbish with confidence. If he wants to go, let him go. The future is still bright for Annie too.”

