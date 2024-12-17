I Don’t Support Beating Children – Bovi

Share

Nigerian comedian and Nollywood actor, Bovi Ugbomma, has revealed that his son breaks the television when angry.

Bovi spoke in an interview on the Honest Bunch Podcast co-hosted by Nedu, Husband Material and others.

According to him, despite advocating for gentle parenting, he does not support parents beating their children, using his parenting skills as an example.

Bovi said his son breaks television when he’s angry, but his son got to a stage where he began to feel remorseful and not break things anymore.

READ ALSO:

He advised parents to let children be and not beat them for their mistakes.

He said, “I don’t advocate for beating children. You should let children be.

“My son Chuchu dey break television for the fun of it. If he vex, he will throw stuff and break television.

“It got to the age where he got to, and I saw the remorse.

“He has broken three televisions. Thank God for capacity. If I couldn’t afford another TV, then the approach would have been different.”

This however, did not sit well with Nigerians, as many have slammed the actor for encouraging violence and raising a son who lacks control of his emotions.

Watch video below;

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"