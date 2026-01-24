I Don’t Smoke Or Do Hard Drugs,” Oxlade Reveals

Afrobeats star, Ikuforiji Olaitan, popularly known as Oxlade, has revealed that he doesn’t smoke or take hard drugs. In a candid interview with gospel singer Tim Godfrey, Oxlade explained that his family and religious backgrounds made him shun vices.

The ‘Ku Lo Sa’ hitmaker emphasised that he is from a strong Christian and musically inclined family. Oxlade stated that he started his music career in the choir and that shaped his personality and approach to music.

“I don’t smoke. I don’t take drugs. I was a choir coordinator for every age group; children’s church, teen church, the youth choir and the mass choir. “All my life I have been in the choir.

I was raised in a musically inclined family. My grandma is a deaconess and an amazing singer. My grandad used to be a multi-instrumentalist. My mum could dance and sing.

I have a pastor in my family. My gospel music writing is actually the best. Gospel music is the best music,” he said. The singer added, “Regardless of whichever perspective I am viewed, you should know that God is equally blessing me as much as he is blessing you.

“You can’t tour 40 cities with your debut album if God doesn’t want it to happen. As long as God is ordaining these steps and movements, there is really nothing for me to worry about.”