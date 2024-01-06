I don’t see Supreme Court toeing Court of Appeal’s line in Plateau guber case –Davou

You were the Organising Secretary of the PDP at the time the brouhaha over PDP’s structure in the state started. Can you take us through the synopsis of the problem that led the party to where it is now?

I was the state Organising Secretary of the Caretaker Committee led by Senator Tunde Ogbeha. To me, it was a great privilege to have served in that position. The situation that led to the formation of that caretaker committee was that there was a congress and some people went to court that they were not satisfied with that congress and Justice Istifanus Gang of the Plateau State High Court said that the PDP should go back and repeat that congress. In compliance with that order, the PDP national headquarters dissolved the state exco, and in its place, set up a caretaker committee. I remember very well that my appointment letter said that we were to serve for only 90 days during which we were to organise a congress and then quit the scene. We spent 90 days and we were not able to organise the congress and then the national headquarters extended our tenure by another 40 days. It was during these 40 days that we organised another congress and I will tell you that during the 90 plus 40 days, our chairman, Senator Tunde Ogbeha, came to this state, ralied all the elders and leaders of the PDP together. We toured the 17 local government areas of Plateau State, visited all the elders and leaders of the party at the local government. We visited elders in their homes and we had lengthy discussions on the need for the party to come together as a family. I will also tell you that Senator Ogeha succeeded because if I remember very well the last meeting the elders held was at Three Angels Hotel, Rayfield, late Senator Mantu was there, General Jeremiah Useni was there. Hon. Damishi Sango, former Governor Jonah Jang, Sir Fidelis Tapgun, former Minister Musa Azi were also there. In fact, all the elders were there. And I remember that after the meeting, they were all laughing. They ate lunch together and there was a group photograph. Little wonder with all the leg work that the caretaker committee did, the congress was a success. Because on the day of that congress, all these elders I mentioned were in the hall. They sat at the high table. I remember that just a few of them went home, but they came back in the morning. Talking about the congress, I will quickly tell you that that congress had a delegate list of 2,111 and in attendance we had over 1,800 delegates. If you calculate it very well, that it is more than two-thirds and the PDP constitution clearly said that you need at least two-thirds of the delegates list to hold a valid congress. So, that congress met more than two-thirds of the quorum. We had three contestants – the present chairman of PDP, Hon. Chris Hassan; a former member of House of Representatives, Hon. Bitrus Kaze and Ngo Monica Gwom. Three of them were the contestants for the position of the chairman, outside of contestants for other positions. And in the morning when the results were announced, Hon Bitrus Kaze, who came a distant second, gave a speech conceding defeat to Chris Hassan and actually hugged him. So, for me as the former Organising Secretary, when I heard and saw events as they unfolded at the tribunal and Court of Appeal, I was shocked to my marrow. I am truly marveled for lack of a better word.

Was this information provided to the court, especially the Court of Appeal before it arrived at its verdict?

The case of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the tribunal was that PDP did not hold a repeat congress as ordered by the court but the PDP brought ample evidence to the court to the effect that the second congress as ordered by the court was held. To show that there was a congress, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored the exercise. The commission sent three of its staff and they did not leave that place till morning, except probably to go out and ease themselves. The report of INEC that was attached to the court processes showed that the PDP held a congress. The PDP did not stop there. The party played a video recording of the congress to the court. So, there was ample evidence that a congress held at the tribunal level. But one thing that shocked me as a lawyer and I need to say it is the fact that after the tribunal, when the case went to the Court of Appeal, the pleadings of APC changed midway and that’s a very serious anomaly in the judicial process. At the tribunal, they said PDP did not hold a congress, but when they went to the Court of Appeal, they were now questioning the quality of the congress. They even in their submission said yes we held congress but said that did not happen. So, midway during legal proceedings, pleadings changed. What shocked me as a lawyer is the fact that the judges at the Court of Appeal descended into the arena of conflict and even helped the APC to shape its pleadings by coming to the conclusions that 12 local governments of Plateau State did not participate in the said repeat congress. So, you now agree that there was a congress, but you are now saying that 12 local governments did not participate. But that is a blatant lie. And why is it a lie; the PDP constitution in section 25 provides for the various organs of the PDP that will participate in a congress. If you look at that provision, it provides for three elected ad hoc delegates from every ward. In Plateau, we have 207 wards, so every ward of Plateau produced three ad hoc delegates.

But the Court of Appeal in its judgement said that there was substantial non-compliance… Who measures compliance?

I have just told you the provisions of the PDP constitution and the people that should constitute a congress and I have told you the number of people that participated in that congress. Over 1,800 out of 2,111 and the provision is that two-thirds is what you need for a quorum to be formed. So, how can you say that in a congress that constituted over 1,800 people, the rules were not complied with.

Some people are saying that the inability of the elders of the party such as former Governor Jang and General Useni to reconcile their differences had brought the party to where it is today. Do you agree with that?

Probably, we can say yes and probably not. But assuming but not conceding to the fact that that is responsible for the problems we are having. If it is possible that there are intra-party issues, but they are family matters. I will say that the PDP on the Plateau is more peaceful than the APC. All of us in the PDP and even those in APC know that there was no congress in the APC. There is someone challenging the legality of the APC chairman on the Plateau, saying that he was the only one that bought form and that the present APC chairman, Hon. Rufus Bature, did not buy a form for election as chairman, that he was imposed on the party. It did even stop there because even in the governorship primary, we knew what happened. But you know what; as a party, the PDP was not interested in what happened in APC. It’s not our business because it’s their issue, it is a family matter.

As a lawyer, if at the end of the day, the Supreme Court agrees with the Court of Appeal that the PDP had no structure; will you be disappointed?

Let me be honest with you; I don’t see the Supreme Court toeing the line of the Court of Appeal. Do you know why? It is because the Supreme Court had in a plethora of cases of issues like this, said that you don’t meddle with the private matters of another political party. Even in the recent case between President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Supreme Court described the PDP as a meddlesome interloper. It will be like somebody standing on the fence and peeping into his neighbour’s house. The Supreme Court cannot go back on its words. These issues are very straightforward. They are pre-election matters. Why the Court of Appeal descended into the arena of conflicts and took a position with one of the parties; honesty as a lawyer, I cannot explain. But I can tell you in clear terms that I do not see the Supreme Court going the way of the Court of Appeal because if it does, it would mean that legal practice in Nigeria has been shredded into tatters.