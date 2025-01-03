I Don’t See Challenges , I Only See Opportunities –Yaw

Share

Actor, producer, director, broadcaster, consultant, PR ambassador, Steve Onu, aka Yaw, doesn’t need any introduction in the entertainment industry. A notable on-air personality, presenter of the popular radio programme, ‘You and Yaw’ on Wazobia FM, Onu, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME, reflects on his journey as an actor – with credits on stage, film and radio. He also shares his thoughts about the industry and the need for a cultural policy

Not many people today know you as a very hugely talented actor – stage, film, and radio. Can you tell us how this journey started?

This whole journey started in 1995. It started first with me doing home videos. I’m talking of the era where it was cassette – VHS cassette. From there, I decided to go study theatre.

Some of the films you featured in before then…

I can’t remember. Some of them didn’t even see the light of day o. Ah…, who wan give Jero like me a role? ‘Wakapass’ that we used to play that year. There are a lot of places that we went for auditions back then.

And I decided to go back to school, Lagos State University (LASU), where I studied theatre art. I did diploma first, after that I went to do degree, finished, and then I went all out doing theatre, doing radio, doing films, producing films, and so on.

Have you abandoned live theatre?

No. I still did a stage play two years ago. I was in ‘Po’, written by Femi Branch. In 2023, I didn’t do anything. Last year, with the way the whole country was and all of that, you know, I mellowed down because I wanted to do this concert.

How were you able to navigate from film and stage to radio, and how the name Yaw came out?

We used to do a TV program back then called ‘My Flatmates’. We started with ‘Twilight Zone’, then later did ‘My Flatmates’.

What was your role in ‘My Flatmates’?

I was Wilberforce. The same thing I’m still bearing till now. And then we did it then and I was always saying ‘uwa wu pawpaw men yaw’, according to the character in play.

Meaning what …?

Uwa wu pawpaw, which means this world is pawpaw. And then I just added the “yaw” because I to mimic the American slang “Yaw men”.

So it now happened that a few people saw me afterwards, and everywhere I went to then, people would just still be shouting, “Yaw, yaw, yaw”. That’s what people started calling me ‘Yaw’ So, when I went into radio then they said I can’t use the name Steve.

And then I now decided, okay, people are already calling me Yaw, so why don’t I just use ‘Yaw’? And that’s how I just used the name ‘Yaw’.

And then before you knew it, everywhere, it became known as Yaw. So that’s how Steve Onu transformed to become ‘Yaw’ on radio.

How was your first experience on radio?

You know, as a theatre artiste, you are versatile. That’s one thing that makes you unique. My lecturer, Dr. Sola Fosudu, would always say that, “as an actor, you should be able to do everything.”

Your ability to be able to be a doctor today, you are a doctor tomorrow, you are a patient day after tomorrow or a mechanic.

You must be able to do everything. So that was an edge for me. And because I liked humour, it was easy for me. So when I joined the radio station…

What was your first experience like?

It wasn’t easy. Wazobia FM was the first place I worked. I applied, sent in my CV.

It took me a very long time before I could submit my CV because I was not so keen wanting to work for someone back then. And then finally, I sent in my CV; and they called me for an interview.

And then of course, yes, when we got there to do the interview, to do everything, I was the only one, odd, at the interview.

They were all well dressed, but me, I was wearing shirt and jeans trouser, earrings, to go look for work. But at the end I was chosen. I was the one that was chosen and then we started work. And then of course I did my internship. And after the internship, I started working officially…

And how’s it been?

It’s been great, nice. It’s ‘You and Yaw’, that’s what the programme is called.

Looking back now, how’s it been?

It’s great.

Challenges?

No, I don’t see challenges in life, I only see opportunities.

Why?

Opportunities to get better, because if you scale through it, you’ve learnt a way to scale through such obstacles. So I don’t see anything as challenges. I only see it as opportunities.

Let’s look at a review of the arts and culture sector in 2024, would you say it has fared better compared to the previous year or years?

So when you look at movies, to an extent, yes, because we had Netflix, Amazon Prime, and a lot of people started putting their content on YouTube and all of that. So yes, we’ve done well.

Music…?

Our music, of course, you can’t rule that out. We rule the world. It was a good year for the music industry.

And the movie industry?

Of course, we did massively well. We are doing better than we used to.

And live theatre?

Live theatre, yes, also did well. The likes of Bolanle Austen-Peters has been doing wonderfully well. She’s exceptional. She’s great. She’s talented.

She’s doing well. And, of course, also Joseph Edgar with his Duke of Shomolu Productions. The Joseph Edgar has been producing major stage plays back to back.

Even when he has sponsors and when he doesn’t have sponsors, it has not stopped him. So Duke of Shomolu has been doing well, massively well. And then we have a lot of other producers that have been doing well. Yes, it will only get better.

Challenges?

I think, basically, it is sponsorship, and availability of venues. There’s need for more venues, cottage theatre and so on.

Let’s look at the issue of cultural policy. What is your take on the need for a cultural policy?

I think it’s not just about cultural policy. Every policy in this country, even the ones that we have, nothing is done about it. Piracy, for example, reduced because, I can put my job anywhere now and all of that.

If for example I have a content and then I put it on YouTube, or you steal my content and put it on YouTube.

If I inform them, they will flag it down. They will remove it from your platform. Or even if you monetize it, the money will come to me. It will not go to you. So, some of those things. It wasn’t government that stopped piracy. And I’m sure piracy is still going on.

A lot of people now download music. You pay a little token and then you download your song and then you can listen to the best of songs and all of that.

But, when it comes to some of these our policies and all of that, I think basically it still got a lot to do with the government to help us to achieve most of those things that they’ve written down. It’s not just only the one on culture.

How have you been able to stay out of scandal?

I think I just stay on my lane. I keep my private life private. I don’t allow you into my private life to come, because it’s when you start to let people know or see what your private life is all about, that’s when you make your private life other people’s business, and they will make it their own business. So, I try as much as possible to be me.

Growing up, did you experienced any kind of bullying?

Bullying is relative, because bullying started even from our parents. Parents bullied us.

How?

Most of us might think it is training, upbringing. For instance, your father comes in and then you are scared, you started running. You can’t even watch TV, you can’t do this. Let’s even assume you’re not even watching TV, but because your father is coming, you run in, you go and hide. That’s bullying.

To an extent, these days, all those things don’t happen anymore. And then people like us now, we feel that when a kid talks to you, you feel: ‘Can you imagine she’s even looking at me in the eye and talking back.?” Back then, we couldn’t even look at our parents to talk. It’s the amount of fear that they put into us.

What are your expectations for 2025?

Just better year, that’s all we pray for. The economy was really tough last year, but we pray for a better year

