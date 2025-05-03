I Don’t Regret Participating In #EndSARS Protest – Falz

Share

Nigerian rapper and human rights activist, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, has shared his experience at the #EndSARS movement, which took place in October 2020.

Speaking in a recent interview with #WithChude Live show at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Falz described his experience during the 2020 #EndSARS movement as one of the craziest and toughest moments of his life.

While sharing his thoughts on activism and justice in Nigeria, the Nigerian rapper and Nollywood actor emphasised that he does not regret participating in the movement.

He, however, noted that fighting for justice is about compassion and humanity, not seeking validation or applause.

Falz gave the credit to his father, a human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana as his source of inspiration and role model for activism.

READ ALSO:

He said, “That period was one of the craziest and toughest times of my life. But I don’t regret it at all. I was taught never to regret doing what I believe is right.

“And the #EndSars protests, the struggle, the connection we all felt- it was monumental. I’m grateful I participated.

“I’m not doing it for anybody specifically. It’s about what I feel strongly about. It’s about compassion. It’s about humanity.”

Falz has consistently used his platform to speak against bad governance and police brutality. He paid tribute to victims of police brutality in his video, “Johnny,” highlighting the struggles faced by young Nigerians.

Share