I Don’t Regret Inviting Deeone To Honest Bunch Podcast – Nedu

Popular Nigerian media personality, Chinedu Emmanuel Abi, popularly known as Nedu Wazobia has revealed that he has no regrets about inviting comedian, Deeone to “The Honest Bunch Podcast”.

New Telegraph recalls that Nedu resigned from The Hoesnt Bunch podcast as co-host a few days after VeryDarkMan dragged him for being discussed on the entertainment platform.

VeryDarkman rolled out names of women Nedu had reportedly slept with to give them a platform.

Amidst the controversy, Nedu has disclosed during a lively press conference on Pulse NG that he has no regrets about inviting Deeone to the podcast.

According to him, he believes everyone is entitled to their opinion.

Nedu; “I didn’t regret bringing DeeOne to the Honest Bunch Podcast. Everyone is entitled to their opinion.” He also highlighted the positive impact the podcast has had on many people’s lives. “The show has helped many people.”

