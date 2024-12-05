I Don’t Regard Weed As Hard Drug – Davido

Share

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has said he doesn’t regard cannabis, commonly called weed, as a hard drug.

The 30BG singer made this remark while speaking on his foundation’s planned donation to orphanages and fight against drug abuse on the latest episode of The Morning Hustle podcast.

According to him, some people are accusing me of being a hypocrite for donating to fight against drug abuse while still smoking weed, saying he doesn’t regard weed as a hard drug.

He said: “This year, I’m donating to the fight against drug abuse among youths. I don’t count weed as a hard drug. Some people are saying I smoke weed but I don’t count weed as a drug.

“A lot of people have been going through a lot recently. Drug addiction is becoming rampant. So I want to donate to that cause to help them quit.”

