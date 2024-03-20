I Don’t Receive Any Money As Pension From Abia govt – Ikpeazu

Following the news that the Abia State House of Assembly has passed into law a bill seeking to stop former governors and former deputy governors of the state from receiving pensions, the immediate past Governor of the state, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has said that he has never received any money as pension from Abia State government.

Ikpeazu speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka alleged that the reports circulating online to the effect that the Abia State House of Assembly has repealed the 2001 Law under which former Governors and Deputy Governors are paid some money as pension are obviously sponsored.

He described the reports as mischievously couched to give the false impression that he is amongst former Governors of the State currently receiving a pension from the Abia State Government.

“Dr Okezie Ikpeazu wishes to make it abundantly clear that since after handing over the reins of power as Governor of Abia State on May 29th, 2023, he has neither requested for, nor received from the Abia State Government, any dime under any guise whatsoever, and has no intentions of doing so.

“Former Governor Ikpeazu has since moved on with his life and is currently engaged in other areas of interest to him and advises the Abia State Government and her various organs to face the business of governance and desist from engaging in needless media sensationalism. The general public should be properly guided, please.”