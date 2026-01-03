I Don’t Put Pressure On Myself Playing For Nigeria, Says Osimhen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has said he doesn’t always put himself under pressure while coming out to play for Nigeria as the most important thing for him is to go all out and give his best on the field of play.

According to him, he is used to all the pressure having started with the U-17 before rising to the stage he is at the moment.

“The pressure of playing for the Super Eagles, I think has been part of me,” he said. “I started with the U-17 and also there was a lot of pressure there because I played with a coach that’s very demanding.

Getting to the Super Eagles for me, I just have to do my job. Even when you do so well, when you don’t do well, when you win so massively, you still get criticized.

When you win 6-0, when you win 7-0. “So, it’s normal. I came from a country where they are not that satisfied when it comes to football, they demand even more.

“For me I don’t care. I really don’t think about it. Even the day before the game, I don’t think about it. The only time I only think about the game is when we are coming out of the bus and we go into the dressing room.

For me, outside the game, I really don’t care.”