I Don’t Pay Attention To Negative Vibes –Eltee Skhillz

Olowu Taiwo, popularly known by his stage name, Eltee Skhillz, is a multi-talented Nigerian singer, songwriter, dancer and choreographer. In this chat with MUTIAT LAWORE, he speaks about being part of MTV Base Inside Life project, struggle of being an independent artist, career, amongst others

How do you feel being part of t MTV Base Inside Life Project?

I feel good, appreciated, blessed. I can’t wait to watch the episodes.

What was your reaction when the first episode premiered?

I laughed. It was interesting to watch. I didn’t know it was going to come out the way it did and it was really amazing. The first thing that came to my mind was that I would love to do more. I love what we are doing now, it’s truly amazing and inspiring.

Will it be right to say the MTV Base Inside Life, has given you the title of a new actor in the making?

I won’t really say actor because everything that is inside life is really me. I wasn’t acting. I was being myself. I’m expressing how I am with my day-to-day activities, how I communicate. I don’t really consider myself an actor like that. I’m not sure.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Many people do not know you were born into the creative family, how did that shape you?

I learnt a lot from my mom and dad and I saw how they handled things, pressure, how they communicate with their colleagues, how they handled criticism. They advised me, I usually ask them questions. It’s one of the advantages of having parents in the industry.

What other side of you do you think the viewers will be shocked to see?

I think they will be shocked to see the family man, photographer as well. I’m counting on that. I’m just being me.

What is the secret to your growing success?

It’s God and my passion for what I do. I don’t joke with it. I’ve always wanted to do what I am doing now. I’m living the dream that I wanted since I was five.

Which are you more comfortable doing, dancing or singing?

They are like yin and yang for me. Without one there is no other. I cannot choose one over the other. They are both important to me. I started as a dancer but when I was dancing, I was still writing songs and singing so I don’t think I can do without any of them.

Who are your inspirations when it comes to dance?

It’s a very long list. Micheal Jackson is number one. Usher, Neyo, Chris Brown and I do a dance called Crump and the creators as well. P-Square, and others dance and sing. We have dancers too. There are a lot of names, Wale Rubber, Kaffy amongst others.

You have been known for lots party songs, when do we get to see you do Rhythm and Blues (R&B)?

The thing there is that I realised that my fans want to see my party side. I put out a project last year called Body of Work, a ten track EP. I had R&B, Afro soul. I put out a lot of songs. My present song is titled ‘For You’ and it’s a feel of the happy and R&B side of me. Nigeria wants what they want. I’m experimenting more with new things. Just expect something new soon.

Do you think you can give your fans a bigger song than ‘ODG’?

I’m the kind of person who doesn’t put himself under pressure. When I did ODG, I was not under pressure. When it blew, it’s only natural that people will want to put pressure on you, sometimes our mental health battles to accommodate that pressure. I literally just enjoy myself when I’m making music and my album you will hear a bunch of songs. I don’t try to top my previous tracks; I just try to be creative and make sure my songs are relatable and enjoyable. Whichever one blows, blows. No pressure. Since ODG blew without pressure, I will continue to do it without pressure.

As an artist, what are you most grateful for?

My talent. The ability to be able to do what I do. There are a lot of people that are more talented than I am but I’m grateful that I was able to push and carve the talent into a professional way that was recognized. I’m most grateful for my taking because without it I don’t know where I would be.

As an independent artist, what has been the struggle for you?

I think the struggle is me having tpo devise which song to put out. People want different versions of me. When I put out my EP, people kept sending me their favorites. My Present single is titled For You. People keep sending dms (direct messages) saying I can sing and I should put out songs that show my vocal prowess. It has been exhausting trying to find the path to take.

That’s why I said I have been experimenting with different sounds and genres and still maintaining the R&B side of me. It’s been challenging deciding which songs and how best to approach what they want from me.

How do you deal with negative vibes?

I don’t really pay attention to them. Not everybody will like you. If I see a constructive criticism, I take note. There is a difference. I try to see how I can review myself, my sound and see if there is sense in what the person said or the person gave me an insight that I need. I’m always positive and I don’t pay attention to negative comments.

How then do you maintain your mental health?

I try to talk to myself and remind myself why I started this journey. I’m lucky to have a twin brother who is amazing. I’m a family person. When things are hard and I’m struggling to handle difficult situations, I have my twin brother who comes through for me. If he is not there, I talk to myself and remind myself why I choose this path. I try to write other songs. I listen to music to inspire myself. I love Jon Bellion a lot. Having a positive health is very important. Your mental health should remain firm no matter what the situation is. It could be a struggle sometimes but remain positive.

Do you think is important for entertainers especially to be health conscious?

Yes, I think it’s important to always watch what you eat and drink. At the moment, Nigeria is not helping. Drinking water is good. Stay hydrated. Having a healthy life support is important and it refreshes your entire mental state. Mind your business too.

How do you maintain your vocal?

I try not to strain too much. I drink a lot of water. I do vocal training and I minimize things that will affect it.