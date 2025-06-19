I Don’t Only Want To Be Known As The Chess Guy – Tunde Onakoya

Popular chess master, Tunde Onakoya has expressed his desire to become a man of affluence and influence rather than just being a chess player.
Tunde Onakoya noted that he doesn’t just want to be remembered or known only for his charity work or his work as a chess coach.
He expressed that he also wants to be a billionaire with power.
He wrote; “I want to be a billionaire. And I mean that. I’ve always been afraid to say that. I just don’t want to be known as just the chess in slums guy. The charity guy. I want to make a lot of money. And I also want to have a lot of power. And with that power comes new responsibility. And my responsibility and duty will always be to the children.”
Reaction trailing this posts;
@BlackUriel01 said: “He would use chess move to become what he wants to be.”
@bozzmanofficial wrote: “Things are now making sense. What a politician! ”
@omo_ola_eluku remarked: “You deserve it bruv, May eledumare be with you ”
@ObasedwardD1st wrote: “B like them don give thing guy powder deal since him don go visit the powder lord. This guy na typical yoruba guy.”