June 19, 2025
I Don’t Only Want To Be Known As The Chess Guy – Tunde Onakoya

Popular chess master, Tunde Onakoya has expressed his desire to become a man of affluence and influence rather than just being a chess player.

Tunde Onakoya who’s also the founder and covener of Chess in Slums Africa opened up on this during a recent interview

Tunde Onakoya noted that he doesn’t just want to be remembered or known only for his charity work or his work as a chess coach.

He expressed that he also wants to be a billionaire with power.

READ ALSO:

He wrote; “I want to be a billionaire. And I mean that. I’ve always been afraid to say that. I just don’t want to be known as just the chess in slums guy. The charity guy. I want to make a lot of money. And I also want to have a lot of power. And with that power comes new responsibility. And my responsibility and duty will always be to the children.”

Reaction trailing this posts;

@BlackUriel01 said: “He would use chess move to become what he wants to be.”

@bozzmanofficial wrote: “Things are now making sense. What a politician! ”

@omo_ola_eluku remarked: “You deserve it bruv, May eledumare be with you ”

@ObasedwardD1st wrote: “B like them don give thing guy powder deal since him don go visit the powder lord. This guy na typical yoruba guy.”

 

 

